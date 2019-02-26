'We're running low on supplies' Stranded Amtrak passengers express frustrations after 183 stuck on Oregon train since Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles from Seattle has been stuck on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell onto the tracks. (ABC News)

An Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles from Seattle has been stuck on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell onto the tracks.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Amtrak Coast Starlight train left Seattle Sunday morning and stopped in Oakridge, Oregon around 6:20 p.m., according to Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.

She says heavy snow and debris on the tracks have kept the 183 passengers stuck in the area and it's not yet clear when they will be able to leave.

Oakridge is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Eugene.

Irvin said road closures in the area due to heavy snow and downed trees are making it difficult to provide alternative transportation.

She said there is currently enough food on board for passengers.


Union Pacific is helping Amtrak try to clear a path for the train.

Amtrak told ABC News in a statement: "We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trainsweather
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brunt of storm slams North Bay
Accuweather Forecast: Atmospheric River causes flooding in Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Marin County activates Emergency Operations Center during storm
North Bay in bulls-eye for atmospheric river; 5 inches of rain possible
TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
Drivers question legitimacy of daily panhandlers in East San Jose
Thompson, Warriors get back on track, beat Hornets 121-110
Show More
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
Woman shot near San Francisco State
Fort Funston landslide victim still missing
Oscar winner gives shout out to San Jose street in acceptance speech
More News