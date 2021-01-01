New year's baby: Bay Area's 1st baby of 2021 born at UCSF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some people rang in the New Year in the Bay Area by welcoming a new member to their family.UCSF shared a picture of Jack with his parents Laura and Laszlo.Jack arrived at 12:06 a.m., which makes him the first 2021 baby in the Bay Area.There was another baby born in the South Bay at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose to the Battiato family, but at 12:25 AM.Baby Luke was apparently eager to be a New Year's baby. He arrived early, having been expected in February."He would fit in my two hands. He's five pounds, two ounces," said his father, Anthony Battiato of Hollister, on Friday morning.While the baby is presently in the neonatal intensive care unit, hospital spokeswoman Sarah Sherwood said Luke is doing "super-well. We specialize in these cases, so he's in a good place," Sherwood said.Luke is the couple's third child, and he will have two sisters.The third-time father noted, "2020 was an unpleasant year for a lot of people and we are happy to bring something positive to the New Year."Luke will probably be able to go home in one or two days, Sherwood said.Information on other babies born in the area Friday was limited, but a baby girl was born at 8:29 a.m. at Highland Hospital in Oakland, according to Rachel Hogan, a nurse manager at the hospital.Also, a baby was born at 8:30 a.m. Friday at John Muir Health Walnut Creek Medical Center, a spokesman said.