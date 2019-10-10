2 airliners land safely at SFO after reported engine problems, one bird strike

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two planes landed safely at San Francisco International Airport after reported engine problems during or after take-off Wednesday night.United Airlines confirms a plane experienced a bird strike. The plane returned safely to SFO.Passengers are now switching planes and will be on a flight shortly to Orange County.The second incident was with a Lufthansa plane. Air traffic control audio indicates it may have been an engine problem, but Lufthansa has not been confirmed.A San Bruno resident told ABC7 News that she heard two explosions while at home this evening.ABC7 News has not confirmed any explosions.