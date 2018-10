Firefighters got the call a little after 2 a.m. that a business in Oakley was on fire.As of 5:30 a.m., they were still trying to knock down the flames.A tire store and what looks like an adjacent office is on fire.The building is on Main Street at 7th St.No one was in the building at the time so no injuries have been reported.Firefighters have not said what possibly started the fire.