2-alarm fire prompts evacuations at motel in Hayward

Several guests at the Americas Best Value Inn in Hayward were evacuated this morning after a two-alarm fire erupted at the hotel. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A dangerous 2-alarm fire early this morning at a Hayward motel destroyed two rooms. Amazingly no one was hurt.

The 911 call came in at 3:58 a.m.

Danielle Gosalves says she and her boyfriend, Joseph Davies, were asleep in their second floor room when she heard a loud noise.

"The window blew up and then I woke up and turned over and then woke him up and the room was on fire," said Gonsalves.

Hayward Fire says they arrived with most of the motel guests already evacuated. Firefighters did have to escort out the remaining people.

The flames went up from the 2nd floor room into the 3rd floor room above it. The attic was also involved before firefighters put out the flames.

Cell phone video from inside shows damage to doors and the ceilings from firefighters battling the flames.

"I'm just grateful that nobody was hurt and everybody made it out okay," said Gonsalves.

Hayward's Fire Chief says investigators are hoping to have a preliminary report on the cause of the fire completed by this afternoon.
