2 alarm house fire in SF causes roof collapse; no injuries reported

SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-alarm structure fire has been contained Wednesday evening in San Francisco's Bayview District, fire officials said on Twitter.The fire was first reported at 6:27 p.m. at 27, 29 and 31 Thornton Ave. near Third Street.Firefighters were evacuated from the structure because the roof collapsed. All firefighters escaped injury, fire officials said.No residents were injured but some will be displaced.