2 arrested, 16 displaced after car slams into fourplex in San Jose

Two people were arrested after a vehicle crashed into a fourplex in San Jose early this morning, prompting the displacement of 16 residents living there, police and fire officials said.The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of San Tomas Aquino Road.The crash ruptured a gas line, so fire crews and police officers helped to get eight adults and eight children out of the home, San Jose Fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said.Residents reported the female driver fled in a white pickup truck driven by a male. While officers were at the scene, the registered owner of the vehicle that struck the building called police to report that it had been stolen, police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.Investigators determined, however, that Olivia Paez, the 18-year-old San Jose resident who reported the car stolen was the same person who had fled from the crash, Garcia said.The truck driver, 28-year-old Santa Clara resident Brett Oppido, was also identified and he and Paez were taken into custody.Paez was booked into jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, filing a false police report and conspiracy, while Oppido was booked for allegedly filing a false police report and conspiracy.Fire crews shut off the gas line but the 16 residents remain displaced this morning because a building inspector will look into the structural integrity of the building, Cloutier said.