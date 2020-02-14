2 suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 Union City boys

By Anser Hassan
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- After months of investigating, Union City police arrested two people in the murder of two young boys. The shooting took place in November in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School.

Union City police, the city's mayor and California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrests at a news conference this morning.

RELATED: Sadness, anger over 2 boys shot to death in Union City

Police wouldn't answer questions about a motive, but said that two suspects will be tried with murder. One of suspects will be arraigned later this afternoon.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old year Jason Cornejo of Castro Valley and a 17-year-old juvenile from Hayward. They are accused in the murders of 14-year-old Sean Withington and 11-year-old Kevin Hernandez -- who are both from Union City.

RELATED: Union City police search for suspects in fatal shooting of 2 young boys

Union City's police chief said they asked the state attorney general, Alameda County Sheriff's Office and several other city police departments to assist in this case. Six different search warrants were issued on February 6. Authorities seized close to $60,000 worth of drugs and weapons. The district attorney's office say this was likely gang-related.

Union City police say this investigation isn't over and additional people could be charged.


