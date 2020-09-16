2 dead, 3 injured in San Jose shooting, police say

The shooting was first reported at 10 p.m.
It happened in the the 600 block of South 8th Street, according to San Jose Police Department.
"At the moment we have five shooting victims, two are deceased," police said.
Police did not disclose the severity of the survivors' injuries.
Further details are not available at this time.
Units currently at the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 8th Street. 5 persons shot, 2 are deceased. We will provide updates when available. pic.twitter.com/4DzJlWev4H— SJPD PIO (@SJPDPIO) September 16, 2020
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.