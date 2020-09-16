2 dead, 3 injured in San Jose shooting, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting in San Jose, police said Tuesday night.

The shooting was first reported at 10 p.m.

It happened in the the 600 block of South 8th Street, according to San Jose Police Department.

"At the moment we have five shooting victims, two are deceased," police said.

Police did not disclose the severity of the survivors' injuries.

Further details are not available at this time.



