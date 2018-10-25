YOSEMITE

2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite National Park

Park rangers at Yosemite have recovered the bodies of a man and woman who apparently fell from Taft Point.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
Park rangers at Yosemite National Park have recovered the bodies of a man and woman who apparently fell from Taft Point.

Officials have released very few details, and will only say the incident is under investigation.

The victims have not yet been identified.

