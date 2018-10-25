YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --Park rangers at Yosemite National Park have recovered the bodies of a man and woman who apparently fell from Taft Point.
Officials have released very few details, and will only say the incident is under investigation.
The victims have not yet been identified.
