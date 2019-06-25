2 dead after car collision in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who slammed into a car in the Bayview district-- killing the two people inside.

Police say a silver Mercedes-Benz was speeding on Third Street and didn't stop at the red light at Paul Avenue early Sunday morning. That Mercedes collided with a Toyota sedan killing the Lyft driver and his passenger.

The victims have been identified as 26-year old Syed Waseem Ali, of Fremont, and 49-year-old Sela Henriquez.

Two people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, but the driver took off on foot.

A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of the family of Ali to raise money to transport his body and belongings back to India. So far it has raised more than $51,000.
