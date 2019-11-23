2 dead after shooting near elementary school in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two male victims were killed in an early-morning shooting Saturday near an elementary school in Union City, police say.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around 1:30 a.m. near Sherman and Colgate drives, according to the Union City Police Department.

Officers responded to the area and found two male victims who suffered possible gunshot wounds in the parking lot at Searles Elementary School.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim died while being transported to a hospital.

Police said the victims have not been identified and there are no suspects in custody yet.

Sherman Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and 15th Street due to an investigation. The street is expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Union City Police Department at 510-675-5227.
