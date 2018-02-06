2 dead in shooting late Monday night in San Jose

Police investigate shooting scene in San Jose, California, Tuesday, February 6, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Two people died in a shooting late Monday night in San Jose, according to a police spokesman.

At 10:50 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of South First Street and East Alma Avenue.

Arriving officers found one male victim and one female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Further details were not immediately available and the case remains under investigation.
