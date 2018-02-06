2 dead in shooting late Monday night in San Jose

Alma Avenue and 1st Street (Monterey Rd.) in San Jose blocked in all directions after shooting at Denny’s last night. Male and female killed. Homicide investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/2IGvnpM7Ms — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 6, 2018

Two people died in a shooting late Monday night in San Jose, according to a police spokesman.At 10:50 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of South First Street and East Alma Avenue.Arriving officers found one male victim and one female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.Further details were not immediately available and the case remains under investigation.