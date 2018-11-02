2 dead including suspect in shooting at Florida yoga studio, officials say

Authorities say a man fatally shot one person and critically wounded four others at a Florida yoga studio before killing himself.During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center.City spokeswoman Alison Faris tells news outlets that the suspect fatally shot himself.Police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police.Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.