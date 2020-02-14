2 found dead near home in San Anselmo, deputies say

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of San Anselmo.
At least one person was found dead in the driveway of a home on West Oak Knoll.
Deputies are on scene gathering evidence.
The sheriff's office says there is no danger to the community.
