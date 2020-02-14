2 found dead near home in San Anselmo, deputies say

Deputies investigate crime scene in San Anselmo, California on Friday, February 14, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Marin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood of San Anselmo.

At least one person was found dead in the driveway of a home on West Oak Knoll.

Deputies are on scene gathering evidence.

The sheriff's office says there is no danger to the community.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
