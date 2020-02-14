2 found dead outside of home in San Anselmo

By
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating two deaths outside of San Anselmo.

A man and a woman were found dead in the driveway of a home on W. Oak Knoll at 8 a.m. Friday. The home is in the Sleepy Hollow neighborhood on a one-way dead-end private road.

Officers have not said what happened but say there is no threat to the community.

Authorities called in the hazardous materials team to assist with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san anselmocrimehazmatdead body
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
2 arrested in deadly shooting of 2 Union City boys
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
No February rain in sight for Bay Area for first time since 1864
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 2 years later
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Attorney Michael Avenatti found guilty of trying to extort Nike
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
CalRecycle announces high-tech solution to recycling center crisis
Meet Perfect Pet Taylor!
More TOP STORIES News