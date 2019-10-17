2 men arrested for stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from Central California business: Police

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Lemoore Police Department has arrested two men accused of stealing $50,000 worth of cheese from a local business.

Investigators say 24-year-old Jairo Alvarez and 34-year-old Roderick Ransom had been taking items from the Leprino Foods Plant in Lemoore for the last two years.

Detectives determined the men were selling the cheese on various social media sites, by going door to door, on the street and at different flea markets throughout the state.

RELATED: World's first cheese conveyor belt restaurant opens in London

During the arrests this week, officers recovered large amounts of the stolen product.

Lemoore police say multiple people were identified as being involved in the sale of the stolen cheese and anyone with information is encouraged to give them a call.

Both have been booked into the Kings County Jail on several charges including grand theft and embezzlement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
central californiafresnobizarretheftembezzlementbuzzworthycheese
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
Fire investigators serve search warrant at NuStar following fire
MAP: Significant Bay Area faults and strong earthquakes
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
What is ethanol anyway?
Show More
Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks for college admissions scandal
Expert says California quake picked up by early warning system
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Fall fun awaits at Lemos Farm
More TOP STORIES News