2 hospitalized in serious condition after 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley

Fire crews have contained a one-alarm fire at a residential structure after it was reported some time before 11:30 p.m.
The fire charred a significant portion of a residential structure per a video provided via San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 on Twitter. It was contained some time early Sunday.
Video from passerby of tonight’s working fire in San Bruno Avenue the Portola District. 2 people rescued and transported by ambulance. @shamannwalton @LondonBreed @kron4news @HeatherKTVU @Ahsha_Safai @KTVU pic.twitter.com/SoOS7vVSEF— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) February 2, 2020