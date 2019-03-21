Crime & Safety

2 men suffer serious burn injuries in illegal marijuana honey oil blast in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities say two men were badly burned in an explosion inside a storage unit at a Los Angeles commercial building being used as an illegal marijuana honey oil lab.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports a Los Angeles police spokesman says that when officers and firefighters arrived at the site at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, they found the unit still smoldering and with a huge hole in its roof.

Los Angeles Police Lt. Chris Ramirez says the men were taken to local hospitals with "severe burns" that left them in extremely critical condition.
Inside the unit, police found equipment used to extract the oil from marijuana. The substance is known as honey oil.

Extracting honey oil, also known as hash oil, is illegal in Los Angeles.

Ramirez says the men could be prosecuted.
