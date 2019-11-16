2 injured, 13 displaced after crews put out blaze in Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people were injured and multiple residents were displaced after crews put out a 4-alarm fire that burned at least two buildings in San Francisco's Castro District.

The fire started just after 4:30 a.m. on Castro Street between Market and 18th.

One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to a burn center. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

SFFD said 13 residents have been displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
