This is a back yard Deck so far only two ambulances requested with 2 NON-life threatening trauma victims @sfdbi is on scene with us evaluating incident https://t.co/79ipmF0Ua2 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) January 22, 2019

DECK COLLAPSE 1683 39th AVE so far two victims with NON-Life threatening injuries @sfdbi called to the scene for evaluations This is a private residence and it is NOT known why or how it collapsed at this time pic.twitter.com/LaN9YuCqGV — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) January 22, 2019

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, two people were injured after a backyard deck collapsed at home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset district.Fire officials say they were called out to a home in the 1600 block of 39th Avenue. The two people injured are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.The San Francisco Department of Building inspection is on scene to evaluate the situation.