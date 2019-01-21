2 injured after backyard deck collapses at home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset

Deck collapsed at San Francisco home. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
According to the San Francisco Fire Department, two people were injured after a backyard deck collapsed at home in San Francisco's Outer Sunset district.



Fire officials say they were called out to a home in the 1600 block of 39th Avenue. The two people injured are suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Department of Building inspection is on scene to evaluate the situation.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
