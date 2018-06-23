2 injured in fire near Antioch salvage yard

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are responding to two separate fires burning in Antioch this afternoon as triple-digit temperatures hit most of the Bay Area. (Alex Cardona/Facebook )

ANTIOCH, Calif. --
Contra Costa firefighters were working two significant East County fires Saturday afternoon, a day when several triple-digit temperatures were recorded in the eastern reaches of the Bay Area.

Two people were reported taken to a local hospital after being injured in a two-alarm fire in the 4300 block of Deer Hill Lane in southeast Antioch, about a quarter-mile south of the Kaiser Permanente hospital on Deer Valley Road, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The blaze was first reported at about 5:12 p.m. as a car fire, but by 5:30 flames had spread to at least one structure and several vehicles in a nearby salvage yard.

RELATED: Scorching Bay Area temps; Fire danger still high

Fire Capt. Lisa Martinez said firefighters were still on the scene at 6:15 p.m. That fire was still being battled at that time.

Earlier Saturday, at about 1:30 p.m., East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and CalFire firefighters responded to a grass fire off Armstrong Road, southwest of Byron Airport and east of Vasco Road. Thirteen acres of grassland burned before the blaze was contained the East County fire district said.

The cause of the fire had not been established by 6:30 p.m.

Other smaller fires were also reported near Antioch Saturday afternoon.

Though temperatures are expected to go down Sunday, almost the entire region will remain under "red flag warning" during which fire danger is extremely high, bolstered by high temperatures, moderate winds and an abundance of dry fuels, including grasses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefirefightersprepare norcalheat waveAntioch
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Related
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News