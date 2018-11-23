2 injured in stabbing at New York mall on Black Friday

(Photo/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK --
Two men have been stabbed after a confrontation at a central New York mall amid Black Friday shopping.

Syracuse police tell local media outlets it happened around 4:15 p.m. at Destiny USA.

Police and the mall's management say the dispute began at a Macy's store. It's not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation.

Officers found one man wounded in the abdomen and another man wounded elsewhere on his body. Both are in their 20s and were taken to a hospital.

Police say the injuries don't appear life-threatening.

Photos by Syracuse.com and WSYR-TV show a portion of Macy's and another store's entrance were taped off for a time.

Destiny USA's management says in a statement the bloodshed was an "isolated incident" that's "absolutely unacceptable" and "strengthens our resolve to remain vigilant."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingblack fridaymacy'sviolenceholiday shoppingshoppingNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Stephen Curry involved in crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland
VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building
Number of unaccounted for from Camp Fire goes down to 475, death toll stands at 84
Warriors' 'Dance Mom' wishes Curry well after car crash
Suspect taken to hospital after hours-long standoff in San Jose
Christmas in the Park opens in San Jose
Bay Area shoppers pack malls for Black Friday deals
Accuweather Forecast: Light showers today, sunny and mild this weekend
Show More
Ontario officer gets unexpected holiday visit from son in Air Force
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
'Selfie Santa' to make the rounds at mall in San Francisco
'I heard he's all right': Klay Thompson on Stephen Curry's crash
More News