2 juveniles shot, killed near Union City elementary school, per school officials

UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two young, male victims were killed in an early-morning shooting Saturday near an elementary school in Union City, police say.Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around 1:30 a.m. near Sherman and Colgate drives, according to the Union City Police Department.Officers responded to the area and found two male victims who suffered possible gunshot wounds in the parking lot at Searles Elementary School.One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim died while being transported to a hospital."What we know is that this shooting occurred in the area of Sherman Drive and Colgate Drive in or near the Searles Elementary School parking lot. Tragically, two juveniles were shot and killed," the school district said in a statement."One victim was a student who attended school within the district. The other victim was a former New Haven Unified student," the statement said.John Thompson, superintendent of New Haven Unified School District, said no students from Searles Elementary School were involved in the incident.Police said the victims have not been identified and there are no suspects in custody yet.Sherman Drive is closed between Colgate Drive and 15th Street due to an investigation. The street is expected to be closed for several hours.There will be support for students and staff on the campuses where these students attended when school resumes after the Thanksgiving break, the district said.Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Union City Police Department at 510-675-5227.