2 killed in massive fireworks explosion in southern California neighborhood

ONTARIO, Calif. -- Two people were killed when a massive explosion involving fireworks ignited multiple structure fires in a neighborhood in Ontario, California, on Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations of the immediate area.The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the area of South San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street, shattering nearby windows and sending a large plume of smoke into the air."We are aware of the loud explosion that was heard recently," a brief statement from the city's official Twitter account said. "The Ontario Police Department and the Ontario Fire Department are investigating it. Please stay clear of the area."Officials later put crime scene tape around the house and covered two bodies at the scene, confirming there were two fatalities in addition to some injuries. Police said because of the illegal fireworks they were investigating the incident as a possible felony.Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, said his whole house shook from the initial explosion."It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house," Bailey told our sister station ABC7.TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris also on fire in a large backyard.Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a fence near a pile of burning debris.Several neighbors said windows at their homes were shattered by the initial blast.A later tweet from the city said the fire erupted after "a large amount of fireworks at a house ignited. At least one other home was also burning, along with several outdoor structures on a ranch-like property.Residents as far away as Anaheim and Huntington Beach reported feeling reverberations from the explosion.