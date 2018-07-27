2 Massachusetts police officers shot in Cape Cod

JULIA JACOBO
Two police officers have been shot in Cape Cod, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Patrol, tactical investigative and forensic units are responding to Falmouth, Massachusetts, to assist local police in the response to the shooting, a state police spokesperson told ABC News.

The officers who were shot are with the Falmouth Police Department and were transported to local hospitals, the spokesperson said. The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

A heavy police presence could be seen on Route 28 in Falmouth, and two medical helicopters were called to the scene, ABC Boston affiliate WCVB reported.

The officers who were shot were responding to a disorderly call at the Seacoast Shores development in East Falmouth, according to the local station.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place, WCVB reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
VIDEO: Crews get brief rest in yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Air tanker crew member captures aerial footage of Carr Fire
Firefighter killed battling Carr Fire identified
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Show More
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Method all-purpose cleaner, Monterey Big Fish Grill
Some Carr Fire evacuees now staying in Bay Area
Consumer Catch-up: Southwest firm on perks, Amazon testing group Wish Lists
NYC murder suspect arrested while allegedly raping Tinder date
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
More News