2 men injured, homes evacuated after explosion at San Jose home

According to the San Jose Police, an explosion in a San Jose neighborhood sent two people to the hospital. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police have evacuated homes along Moonflower Court, near Oldfield Way, in San Jose after an explosion at a home sent two people to the hospital.

Officers are waiting for explosives experts to tell them when it's safe for people to return to their home.

Neighbors tell us they heard a loud boom around three Sunday afternoon. Several of them went outside wondering what had happened.

One of the neighbors, Suzie, said, "And the next thing I know I saw our neighbor and she was coming out of the house because she had seen the smoke. And the next thing we knew all the fire trucks were here and found out the kids were messing with fireworks."

Paramedics rushed 2 people to the hospital. At least 1 of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene, and we will have more updates on ABC7 News at 5pm and 6pm.
