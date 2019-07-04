2 men killed in Dublin crash identified, intersection remains closed

#UPDATE: Coroner has ID'd 2 men in this morning's #fatal #crash in #Dublin as:

1. Matthew McEnerney, 35, of Dublin

2. Ethan Sellers, 29



Fallon Rd. still closed in both direction.https://t.co/eZcp69ZlrP — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 4, 2019

#UPDATE: #Dublin #police say driver and passenger killed in solo car #accident. #Driver hit a light pole in middle divide. Victims haven't been ID'd. Cause of accident still under #investigation. No ETA for when Fallon will reopen. https://t.co/eZcp69ZlrP pic.twitter.com/3uHDhHjdmq — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 4, 2019

#BREAKING: Dublin PD investigatig a possible #fatal crash on Fallon Road. Road closed from Gleason Dr. to the top of the hill. Expecting an update from Dublin #police shortly. WATCH @abc7newsbayarea for updates throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/X2IVpwdOLz — Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 4, 2019

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A fatal crash killed two men in Dublin early Thursday morning and prompted the closure of an intersection, police said.The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on southbound Fallon Road near Antone Way, according to the Dublin Police Department.Police said the car crashed into a light post killing the driver and passenger. Both victims died at the scene.The coroner identified the victims as Matthew McEnerney, 35, and Ethan Sellers, 29."It's horrible. It's really, really bad," says Tom Adrian, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past 20 years. "This has never happened here before. I have never seen this before."Adrian walks his dog everyday near Fallon Road. He says speeding is a big problem."Some people use it as a place to drive quickly, because it's kind of remote and a lot of people just going up the hill and then back down the hill," says Adrian.The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said speed was a factor."Based on skid marks, they were definitely going over the posted speed limit," explained Capt. Nate Schmidt with Dublin Police Department.Capt. Schmidt said it is still too early to determine if drugs or alcohol played role. He also said the car caught fire after it crashed into a light pole in the center divider.Police said Fallon Road near Antone Way remains closed in both directions.