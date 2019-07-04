2 men killed in Dublin crash identified, intersection remains closed

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on southbound Fallon Road near Antone Way, according to the Dublin Police Department.
Police said the car crashed into a light post killing the driver and passenger. Both victims died at the scene.
The coroner identified the victims as Matthew McEnerney, 35, and Ethan Sellers, 29.
#UPDATE: Coroner has ID'd 2 men in this morning's #fatal #crash in #Dublin as:— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 4, 2019
1. Matthew McEnerney, 35, of Dublin
2. Ethan Sellers, 29
Fallon Rd. still closed in both direction.https://t.co/eZcp69ZlrP
"It's horrible. It's really, really bad," says Tom Adrian, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past 20 years. "This has never happened here before. I have never seen this before."
Adrian walks his dog everyday near Fallon Road. He says speeding is a big problem.
#UPDATE: #Dublin #police say driver and passenger killed in solo car #accident. #Driver hit a light pole in middle divide. Victims haven't been ID'd. Cause of accident still under #investigation. No ETA for when Fallon will reopen. https://t.co/eZcp69ZlrP pic.twitter.com/3uHDhHjdmq— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 4, 2019
"Some people use it as a place to drive quickly, because it's kind of remote and a lot of people just going up the hill and then back down the hill," says Adrian.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said speed was a factor.
"Based on skid marks, they were definitely going over the posted speed limit," explained Capt. Nate Schmidt with Dublin Police Department.
#BREAKING: Dublin PD investigatig a possible #fatal crash on Fallon Road. Road closed from Gleason Dr. to the top of the hill. Expecting an update from Dublin #police shortly. WATCH @abc7newsbayarea for updates throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/X2IVpwdOLz— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) July 4, 2019
Capt. Schmidt said it is still too early to determine if drugs or alcohol played role. He also said the car caught fire after it crashed into a light pole in the center divider.
Police said Fallon Road near Antone Way remains closed in both directions.