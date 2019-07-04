2 men killed in Dublin crash identified, intersection remains closed

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A fatal crash killed two men in Dublin early Thursday morning and prompted the closure of an intersection, police said.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on southbound Fallon Road near Antone Way, according to the Dublin Police Department.

Police said the car crashed into a light post killing the driver and passenger. Both victims died at the scene.

The coroner identified the victims as Matthew McEnerney, 35, and Ethan Sellers, 29.



"It's horrible. It's really, really bad," says Tom Adrian, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past 20 years. "This has never happened here before. I have never seen this before."

Adrian walks his dog everyday near Fallon Road. He says speeding is a big problem.



"Some people use it as a place to drive quickly, because it's kind of remote and a lot of people just going up the hill and then back down the hill," says Adrian.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said speed was a factor.

"Based on skid marks, they were definitely going over the posted speed limit," explained Capt. Nate Schmidt with Dublin Police Department.



Capt. Schmidt said it is still too early to determine if drugs or alcohol played role. He also said the car caught fire after it crashed into a light pole in the center divider.

Police said Fallon Road near Antone Way remains closed in both directions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dublinfatal crashtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News