2 men shot, injured in SF's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that left two men with life threatening injuries.Officers responded to a report of the shooting in a parking lot on Mission Street near Cesar Chavez just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. So far, no arrests have been made.Investigators remain at the scene gathering evidence. They are looking for possible witnesses and surveillance video.Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.