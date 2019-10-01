Driver detained after striking 2 pedestrians at Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- A driver struck two pedestrians Tuesday afternoon inside Cupertino's Rancho San Antonio County Park, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, who fled from the scene of the collision, was later stopped by sheriff's deputies and detained. The driver's name has not been released.

One of the two victims was transported to a hospital while the other was treated at the park.

The sheriff's office urges the public to avoid the park while emergency personnel are on site.
