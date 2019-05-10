2 people injured in shooting on I-580 in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 580 Thursday afternoon in Alameda County.

The CHP reports shots were fired around 12:52 p.m. between I-238 and 164th Avenue in San Leandro.



Police say the shooting involved at least two vehicles and at least two victims from the same car were taken to hospital.

"We do have two victims identified, they were driving a Nissan Maxima eastbound 580 when their vehicle was hit by gunfire. They pulled over and they are being treated for what I've been told is non-life-threatening injuries," Daniel Jackowitz of CHP said.

The freeway was closed for about an hour for investigation.

Further details are not available at this time and police gave no indication of what triggered the shooting.
