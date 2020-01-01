2 people shot in San Francisco on New Year's Eve, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two people were shot on New Year's Eve in San Francisco, according to police.

It happened near Franklin and Bay Streets.

The severity of the victims' injuries is not known at this time.

Police say officers found the victims just before 9:45 pm.

So far no arrests have been made and there is no word on any suspects.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
