2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting

HONOLULU -- Hawaii's governor says two police officers have died after a shooting in Honolulu on Sunday.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers had responded to an assault call when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

"We grieve with HPD and other first-responders who put their lives on the line to keep us safe," said Councilmember Kymberly Marcos Pine.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu did not confirm the death but said more than one officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.



Cedric Yamanaka, a spokesman for The Queen's Medical Center, declined to provide any information about the victims, deferring to the Honolulu Police Department.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument. The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend.

"It sounded like a slot of shots, or a lot of popping, loud noises going on," said Honolulu resident Peter Murray. "So hope everybody is all right. Some people got hurt today."

Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday and the gunman is being sought, authorities said. A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames.



A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed several streets nearby. The public has been asked to avoid the area.
