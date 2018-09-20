#092018CR1 UPDATE 1 victim in the bay has been rescued by our Fireboat and is on the way to the hospital critical 2 more adult are on the cliff at the base of the water ACTIVE SCENE PIO ON SCENE MEDIA PLEASE STAGE NEAR PIER AT PUMP HOUSE pic.twitter.com/8IDdzpJMVC — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 20, 2018

#092028CR1 UPDATE The remaining two adults have been rescued and are stable incident 642 am pic.twitter.com/NJupxVteMA — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 20, 2018

Two people have been rescued from a cliff and another from the water near Aquatic Park in San Francisco.The person who was rescued in the Bay has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two people rescued from the cliff and are stable.Firefighters say alcohol was possibly involved.