2 rescued from cliff, another from water near Aquatic Park in San Francisco

Scene of cliff rescue in San Francisco Bay on Thursday, September 20, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Two people have been rescued from a cliff and another from the water near Aquatic Park in San Francisco.

The person who was rescued in the Bay has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two people rescued from the cliff and are stable.


Firefighters say alcohol was possibly involved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFFDrescuesearch and rescueSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GOP warns time running out for Kavanaugh's accuser to talk
Report: Treasure Island toll to begin in 2021
AccuWeather Forecast: Summer in September
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Thousands of letters of support for Christine Blasey Ford pour into Palo Alto
Oakland woman shot by paintballs worries calling police will get her attackers killed
Water advisory in Santa Rosa neighborhood likely to be lifted soon
Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
Show More
49er Solomon Thomas' heartbreak over sister's suicide inspires support
San Mateo residents upset over planned installation of Verizon antennas on utility poles
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin fight for better wages in Bay Area
Toys help kids dive into augmented reality
Beyond the Great Recession: Where do we stand today?
More News