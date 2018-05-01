2 suspects arrested for murder of 23-year-old Vallejo man in Albany

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say Kayla Gibson-Wytch, 21, of Berkeley and 31-year-old Tomas Shimamura of Oakland have been arrested for shooting a 23-year-old Vallejo man, Raphael Fuentes-Lee. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
ALBANY, Calif. (KGO) --
Albany police say they have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on a park bench Monday afternoon in broad daylight.

Officials say Kayla Gibson-Wytch, 21, of Berkeley and 31-year-old Tomas Shimamura of Oakland have been arrested for shooting a 23-year-old Vallejo man, Raphael Fuentes-Lee. He was rushed to Alameda County Hospital shortly after the incident but did not survive his injuries.

Later in the day, an officer spotted Shimamura walking on San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley and arrested him. Police questioned both suspects and booked them for murder.

Fuentes-Lee was found shot on the bench at 11:30 a.m. Sunday along the popular Ohlone Greenway.

Neighbors say he had been living in the bike path area for the past two weeks.

RELATED: Victim still identified in Albany park bench shooting

Police say they received a "tremendous amount of assistance" from the community and witnesses at the scene and during the investigation.

This is Albany's first homicide in three years and the third in fifteen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
violencecrimeinvestigationpolicegun violencehomicidehomicide investigationAlbany
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Victim still unidentified in Albany park bench shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News