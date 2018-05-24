2 suspects flee after at least 15 injured in Toronto explosion

At least 15 people have been injured and two suspects are on the loose following a bombing at an Indian restaurant in Toronto. (KGO-TV)

TORONTO (KGO) --
At least 15 people have been injured and two suspects are on the loose following a bombing at an Indian restaurant in Toronto.

Three of the injured are in critical condition.

The restaurant where the blast happened appears to be located in a strip mall.

The Peel Regional Police put out a surveillance photo showing the two suspects they are looking for. They say the men took off immediately after the explosion.
