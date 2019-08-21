2 suspects in custody after brazen daylight shooting on San Francisco's Market Street

Shooting on Market Street in San Francisco on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two of the three people involved in a brazen daylight shooting on San Francisco's Market Street are in custody.

Oakland Police recognized the suspects and arrested them yesterday. They're identified as 18-year-old Lerron Simpson and 21-year-old Elijah Ernest.

Officers recovered a gun.

Police say the third suspect is a juvenile but he hasn't been caught yet.
