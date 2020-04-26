2 women face charges after allegedly stealing from San Francisco Walgreens while claiming to have COVID-19

According to the complaint, San Francisco residents Carmelita Barela, 36, and Rosetta Shabazz, 32, were in the Walgreens near Civic Center on April 6 without wearing masks and carrying empty bags.
Shabazz allegedly began to cough without covering her mouth and the store manager asked her to leave if she was sick.
"Instead, Shabazz walked over to Barela and both defendants began to cough audibly while taking merchandise off the shelves and placing it into their bags," officials said in a news release.
RELATED: 'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation
When ordered to leave, they reportedly said they had the virus, continued to cough audibly, then left with unpurchased merchandise.
"It is an unfortunate reality that there will be those in our community who try to take advantage of the current pandemic to prey on people's fear of contracting COVID-19," said U.S. Attorney David Anderson said in a statement. "While many in our community can remain safe by sheltering in place, store managers and clerks are putting themselves out into the world for our benefit. They don't deserve to be threatened and robbed. Everyone suffers from a crime like this."
Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge John F. Bennett said that "In a time when our communities have come together to be responsible and stay safe, the FBI will simply not tolerate the criminal actions of the few individuals who use fear and intimidation to endanger others. We must protect the front-line service workers who are providing the public with the critical supplies we all need."
RELATED: San Bruno police urge residents to lock up their vehicles after spike in thefts
Barela and Shabazz were arrested on April 23.
Shabazz made her first appearance in court Friday morning and was released to home confinement. Her next appearance is scheduled for April 28 for a bond hearing. Barela's next appearance is scheduled for April 27.
If convicted they face a maximum sentence of 20 years of prison and a $250,000 fine.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19