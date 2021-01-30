2 women found dead in Vacaville apartment, suspect arrested, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The bodies of two women were found inside a Vacaville apartment on Saturday, and the suspect has been arrested, Vacaville police said on its Facebook page.

At 12:42a.m., police responded to a welfare check at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 582 Rocky Hill Road.

A woman reported a man inside an apartment and possibly armed, officers say. She says the suspect live streamed himself on social media from inside the apartment. Police say it showed him carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor- not moving.

Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside. After a brief struggle - during which an officer utilized a taser - the man was taken into custody at approximately 8:32 a.m. police added.

Officers additionally found two women deceased inside of the apartment. The cause of their death remains under investigation.

The suspect is a 29-year-old man from Santa Rosa. He was wanted for outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect nor the victims at this time.

