2 women found dead in Vacaville apartment, suspect arrested, police say

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The bodies of two women were found inside a Vacaville apartment on Saturday, and the suspect has been arrested, Vacaville police said on its Facebook page.
At 12:42a.m., police responded to a welfare check at the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 582 Rocky Hill Road.
A woman reported a man inside an apartment and possibly armed, officers say. She says the suspect live streamed himself on social media from inside the apartment. Police say it showed him carrying a handgun and two women lying on the floor- not moving.
Eventually, officers entered the apartment and found the man hiding inside. After a brief struggle - during which an officer utilized a taser - the man was taken into custody at approximately 8:32 a.m. police added.
Officers additionally found two women deceased inside of the apartment. The cause of their death remains under investigation.
The suspect is a 29-year-old man from Santa Rosa. He was wanted for outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Police are not releasing the name of the suspect nor the victims at this time.
