Police arrest suspect after 2 women attacked along San Francisco's Embarcadero, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating two attacks on the Embarcadero waterfront Saturday morning.Police say around 6:55 a.m. they responded to a report regarding a woman who was stabbed by a male suspect near Pier 39.The suspect fled the scene by bicycle and 15 minutes later, around 7:10 a.m., police say another woman was attacked with a tool near Pier 39.Both victims were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, officials say.Police arrested a male that matched the suspect description and they believe the detainee was involved in both attacks, officials say.