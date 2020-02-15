Police arrest suspect after 2 women attacked along San Francisco's Embarcadero, officials say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are investigating two attacks on the Embarcadero waterfront Saturday morning.
Police say around 6:55 a.m. they responded to a report regarding a woman who was stabbed by a male suspect near Pier 39.
The suspect fled the scene by bicycle and 15 minutes later, around 7:10 a.m., police say another woman was attacked with a tool near Pier 39.
Both victims were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, officials say.
Police arrested a male that matched the suspect description and they believe the detainee was involved in both attacks, officials say.
