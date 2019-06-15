Toddler found alone on Antioch street reunited with family

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A toddler in Antioch was found wandering a residential street Friday morning with no parents or guardian nearby.Hours went by before police in Antioch determined who the crying two-year-old belonged to.Marcos Garcia was headed to a DMV appointment when he heard the piercing scream of a baby at 7:45 am. He saw a little barefoot boy clad in only a diaper and a blue shirt all alone on a corner in Antioch."He was like scared, hands in his face, wondering where he is at and hyperventilating. And I was like, 'oh my god this baby's lost'. I could just feel a sense of comfort when he grabbed me," Garcia said.With no adults nearby, he took the little boy into his house and called the police. The toddler ate some cereal.Police spent 30 minutes looking around for the father or mother, but no one was out looking for the boy, so the two-year-old was taken into protective custody.Hours went by. At 10:45 am Friday, police canvassed the neighborhood a second time and found an older sister, an adult, they say was watching the child. But fell asleep and accidentally left the door unlocked.No foul play, but an investigation is underway.The boy's emotional mother raced home from her job at a Vallejo fast food restaurant when she heard what had happened. She said it was an accident.The boy is safe and uninjured. The man who rescued him got to meet the grateful mom.