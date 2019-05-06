2-year-old dead, 1-year-old hurt after 55-foot drop from Minneapolis rooftop

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A Minneapolis family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old boy after police said he and his brother fell 55 feet from the rooftop of an apartment.

Officers said Abdiqani Abdi and 1-year-old Abdirizak were playing on the porch before the tragic incident. The pair fell onto a rooftop landing before falling from the building onto a patio.

"They are very emotional right now," Grad Darhir, a close family friend, told WCCO. "They are in a tough situation - to accept it, but we are Muslim, and we have faith and we believe things happen."

On Thursday, friends and family gathered to remember Abdiqani, just hours after he lost his life.

Abdirizak is in the hospital but is expected to recover. Family friends said the child broke three ribs and has a fractured skull.

Loved ones said the boys were known for one thing: their smiles.

Preliminary investigation shows the incident was an accident.

"There's no indication at this time that these children's descent was caused by anything other than the children themselves," said John Elder, with the Minneapolis Police Department.

RELATED: Hospital employee dropped newborn baby girl in delivery room


EMBED More News Videos

Newborn baby dropped in delivery room

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachild deathfalltoddleraccident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News