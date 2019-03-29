2-year-old Richmond girl reported missing, at risk 'in company of her mother'

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY - CONTRA COSTA COUNTY@Hercules_PD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/3RWxQgyqbd — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 28, 2019

On March 26, 2019, at 11:56 pm, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of Lupine Road for a missing person report. The reporting party said her 30-year-old niece, Jessica Tucker; and 2-year-old great niece, Roselyn Artiga, were missing. The two females live in Richmond but spent the night with the reporting party on March 25, 2019. She last saw Jessica and Roselyn at 8:30 pm when the reporting party went to bed. When the reporting party got up, at 7:30 am, on March 26, 2019, Jessica and Roselyn were gone. The reporting party said her 2005 Black Honda CRV (CA License # 5MAX512) was also missing. The reporting party said she had given Jessica permission to borrow her car so she thought Jessica had just gone out for a while. When Jessica and Roselyn did not come back the reporting party tried to call her and the call went straight to voice mail. She became concerned about Jessica and Roselyn's welfare and decided she should report them missing. Officers made several attempts to contact Jessica, on her phone, and the calls went to straight to voicemail.



Jessica, who has legal custody of Roselyn, lives with her boyfriend (Roselyn's father) in the 3000 block of Florida St. Richmond, CA. The Officer contacted the boyfriend who said he knew she had gone to her Aunt's house on March 25, 2019. He was supposed to bring over breakfast on the morning of March 26, 2019, but when he arrived Jessica and Roselyn were not there. The boyfriend said Jessica was not answering her phone, or responding to his texts. The boyfriend said Jessica has stayed away, overnight, before but always comes back the next day. He is worried about Jessica and Roselyn. Both the boyfriend and the aunt, state Jessica does not have any other relatives or friends in the area and they do not know where she would have gone. It does not appear Jessica took her purse, money, ID, or any other belongings with her when she left.



The Officer entered Jessica, and Roselyn, and the vehicle, in the Missing and Unidentified Person System (MUPS). The Officer also put out a Statewide Be on the Look Out (BOLO). There has been no reports of the vehicle



Detectives have attempted to contact Jessica by phone and text. The calls go straight to voicemail and it appears the phone is turned off. The family has checked Jessica's social media accounts and she has not posted anything since March 17th. On March 28, 2019 Detectives contacted the California Highway Patrol, ENTAC Unit, and requested the Endangered Missing Alert (EMA); and a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA).

Jessica is described as a 30 year old Hispanic female; 5-8; 180 pounds; Brown shoulder length hair; and brown eye. Clothing description is unknown. Roselyn is a 2 year old Hispanic female; 32 inches tall; 30 pounds; brown hair; and brown eyes. Clothing is unknown.

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- 2-year-old Roselyn Artiga is believed to be with her mom who suffers from a medical condition.CHP is looking for a black 2005 Honda CRV with CA license plate 5MAX512.The women are from Richmond, but were reported missing while staying the night with family on Hercules.Here is the full press release from Hercules PD: