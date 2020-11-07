2020 Election: Solano Co. Trump supporters react to election results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7710011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California has a staunchly liberal reputation, but the president is pretty popular in at least one pocket of the state.

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The overwhelmingly "blue" Bay Area has a few locations where GOP support is strong.Solano County, for example, has the largest proportion of Republican voters in the Bay Area. The county is diverse, stretching from the bay deep into the Central Valley.Some residents spoke to ABC7 News about how they feel as the results of the presidential election unfold."We have 260,000 registered voters," John Gardner, Solano County Assistant Registrar said. "60,000 of them, approximately, are registered Republican."Melanie Morgan, a conservative activist, added, "Solano County is obviously a Republican strong hold because it has such a strong military presence with Travis Air Force Base."Approximately 30% of those who voted by mail and 55% of those who went to the polls, voted for President Trump.A Biden supporter was surprised to hear the numbers. "I didn't realize there were that many Trump supporters here," he said.At a grocery store parking lot in Fairfield, it wasn't difficult to find Trump supporters who were willing to talk. Some even described facing backlash on social media because of their views.One man said, "I never thought in a million years I would get some of the commentary I got for me having a different opinion, for me not being liberal.""I supported Trump," said another. "A lot of people say that's racist, even though he said he's going to donate $50 billion to support Black communities."A woman from Fairfield added, "With people on Facebook, they badmouth 'Trump,' and I always say 'President Trump.' He's our president. It's just like tomorrow if Biden is our president I am willing to say 'President Biden.'"Going into the weekend, there could be more visible reactions.Morgan said she is getting calls from organizers at the grass roots level in Napa, Solano and Marin counties.As one Trump supporter put it, "However the election ends up, I'm not going to be protesting, I'm not gonna be upset, I'm not going to yell at people who supported Biden. Because at the end of the day I think everybody wants the country to be better."