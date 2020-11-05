WATCH NOW: Stream live election results and presidential race coverage between Trump, Biden

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: A look at presidential race, CA, Bay Area
Get the latest updates on the 2020 presidential election as well as California and Bay Area campaigns and the polls below.
See All National Results
Nov. 4, 2020
6:20 p.m.
Down to the wire in remaining battleground states
Georgia and Arizona are still too close to call. Despite President Trump's lawsuit in Georgia to stop the counting, the tallying continues on the approximately 107,751 ballots remaining, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump's lead has since gone down to 38,126. In Arizona, Trump took the latest wave of ballots counted 59-41%.He needs to do better than 60% to overtake Biden in the next wave, with 330,000 left in Maricopa County.
5:05 p.m.
Marin voter turnout an estimated 87% so far
More than 100,000 ballots from the Nov. 3 General Election have been tallied by the Marin County Elections Department, with approximately 52,000 yet to be counted, according to Alameda County officials. Elections staff has until Dec. 3 to finish the task and certify the election. Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 20 will be processed and counted.
4:10 p.m.
Trump campaign files lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds
President Donald Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day. State party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.
4 p.m.
San Francisco voters approve taxes on CEOs, big businesses, AP reports
In an effort to address economic disparity laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco voters overwhelmingly approved several tax measures targeting property owners and big businesses with CEOs paid far higher than their average workers, according to the Associated Press.
Under the new law, any company whose top executive earns 100 times more than their average worker will pay an extra 0.1% surcharge on its annual business tax payment. If a CEO makes 200 times more than the average employee, the surcharge increases to 0.2%; 300 times gets a 0.3% surcharge and so on.
Voters also agreed to sweeping business tax changes that will lead to a higher tax rate for many tech companies, and a higher transfer tax on property sales valued between $10 million and $25 million.
The results "show that San Franciscans are concerned about growing economic inequality,'' city Supervisor Matt Haney, the author of the measure titled the "Overpaid Executive Tax,'' said Wednesday. "The very wealthy are gaining more and more. They've gotten much richer during the pandemic, while everyone else has remained stagnant.''
3:50 p.m.
Here are the latest presidential electoral results
#Election2020: As of 3:50 p.m. PST, Joe Biden has 253 electoral votes, while President Trump has 214, according to @ABC News projections. https://t.co/gFzsdW4uZD pic.twitter.com/rusNuf71IQ— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 4, 2020
1:38 p.m.
Joe Biden wins battleground state of Michigan, ABC News projects
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Joe Biden is the winner in the battleground state of Michigan. It's the third state President Donald Trump carried in 2016 that the former vice president has flipped, narrowing Trump's path to reelection.
1:30 p.m.
Prop 25 fails
California is sticking with its traditional cash bail system, rejecting a nation-leading move to rely instead on risk assessments to decide which suspects should remain jailed awaiting trial. With more than 11 million votes counted, Proposition 25 had just 45% support. See all the latest California proposition results here.
1:15 p.m.
Biden delivers remarks from Delaware
Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered remarks from Wilmington, Delaware: "I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners." The former vice president is also calling for unity in the nation: "Once this election is finalized and behind us, it'll be time for us to do what we've always done as Americans: to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us...to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation."
12:35 p.m.
Trump campaign files lawsuit to stop vote count in Michigan
The Trump campaign announced a lawsuit to stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, charging "Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes."
12:05 p.m.
Biden named apparent winner of Wisconsin, ABC News reports
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the apparent winner of Wisconsin but with a razor-thin lead, ABC News reports.
11:30 a.m.
Trump campaign files lawsuit to stop vote count in Michigan
President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan. The latest counts gives Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.
11 a.m.
Trump campaign says president will request a Wisconsin recount
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties," and the campaign filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn't given "meaningful access" to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process. Get the latest here.
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada, highly contested battleground state
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning held a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, a state no Republican presidential candidate has won since 2004 but that has remained a highly contested battleground. Here's the latest.
10:30 a.m.
Prop 16 rejected
California voters have rejected an attempt to reinstate affirmative action programs in public hiring, contracting and college admissions, keeping a 1996 ban on the government granting preferential treatment based on race and gender. Get more proposition results here.
Prop 24 passes
California voters have approved a measure to expand a digital privacy law that was passed two years ago. Proposition 24 includes provisions to triple the fines for companies that violate kids' privacy and will create a dedicated state agency to enforce the law that was passed in 2018. Get more proposition results here.
9:50 a.m.
Joe Biden wins most votes of any presidential candidate in history; race still close to call
Presidential candidate Joe Biden has officially won the most votes of any presidential candidate. Biden currently has more than 69,500,000 votes, breaking former President Barack Obama's record of 69,498,516 total votes in 2008, according to the Federal Elections Commission. This does not mean he's won the presidential election -- ABC News has not yet projected a winner.
8:50 a.m.
Trump's legal team exploring options for potential court battles
President Donald Trump's legal team is exploring what their options could be for any potential court battles as a senior source tells ABC News "all legal options are on the table in battleground states." Get the latest here.
7:30 a.m.
Measure RR too close to call
Measure RR, a Caltrain funding measure that on the ballot for voters in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, is ahead in votes but still too close to call Wednesday morning. With 75% of precincts reporting, the measure has 70% of the vote. The sales tax needs to secure two-thirds or more of the final vote to pass. More details here.
6:45 a.m.
Paths to victory for both candidates
As of 6 a.m. PT, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have paths to victory, depending on how the remaining battleground states are called.
The pivotal states that are still too close to call are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. We've charted out the most likely ways Biden and Trump could win here.
6:30 a.m.
A Biden official said this morning that the 2020 race is "moving to a conclusion -- and moving to a conclusion in our favor."
6:25 a.m.
'Way too early' to call a winner in Pennsylvania, attorney general says
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said it's still "way too early" to know which presidential candidate will win the 20 electoral votes up for grabs in the Keystone State. "There's still a lot of vote left," Shapiro told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Wednesday on "Good Morning America." With 75% of expected vote reporting, ABC News projects Trump currently has the lead in Pennsylvania with 55% while Biden has 44%.
5:10 a.m.
'Hundreds of thousands of ballots' still uncounted in Michigan
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said election officials in her state were counting ballots through the night and they're not done yet. "Hundreds of thousands of ballots in our largest jurisdictions are still being counted, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren & Sterling Heights," Benson wrote on her official Twitter account Wednesday morning. "Every vote will count."
4:10 a.m.
Nevada says no more results till Thursday
Nevada's elections division announced Wednesday morning that no more results will be released until Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. The division said in-person early votes, in-person Election Day votes and mail-in ballots through Nov. 2 have all been counted so far. That means mail-in ballots received on Election Day, any mail-in ballots that will be received over the next week and provisional ballots have not yet been counted.
3:47 a.m.
Stock markets wobble on election uncertainty
Stock markets and U.S. futures are volatile as the world awaited results of tight races in battleground states that will determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.
1:36 a.m.
Joe Biden projected winner in Hawaii, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win in Hawaii.
12:33 a.m.
Trump wants Supreme Court involved in 2020 presidential election results
President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. ABC News has not declared a winner in the presidential race.
Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process "a major fraud on our nation." But there's no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.
Nov. 3, 2020
11:50 p.m.
California's Prop 22 passes, AP reports
App-based drivers will remain classified as independent contractors after the passage of Proposition 22, which exempts companies like Uber and Lyft from Assembly Bill 5 that requires such workers to treated as employees, the Associated Press reports. California drivers who supported the measure said they enjoy the freedom of being independent contractors who can set their own hours.
California Prop 21 fails, AP projects
Proposition 21, a ballot measure that seeks to overhaul rent control in California has failed, according to Associated Press projections. Prop 21 would have allowed local governments to put rent control in place for all kinds of housing, including single family homes, condos and townhomes. Read more here.
10:55 p.m.
California Prop 17 passes, AP projects
California voters have decisively passed a ballot measure restoring the right to vote for felons on parole, according to the Associated Press. The proposition amends the state Constitution to allow those on parole for a felony conviction to vote in elections. Read more here.
10:50 p.m.
California Prop 20 fails, AP projects
Voters have rejected California Proposition 20, which aimed to reclassify certain crimes and expand mandatory DNA collection, according to Associated Press projections. So far, 63% of California voters have opposed the proposition, with 65% of precincts partially reporting as of 10:50 pm Tuesday. Read more here.
10:50 p.m.
Rep. Eric Swalwell wins reelection
Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District, the Associated Press is reporting.
10:45 p.m.
Oakland P.D. increasing staffing in anticipation of possible protests
The Oakland Police Department tweeted Tuesday night it will be increasing staffing and will facilitate safe places for peaceful gatherings.
As Oaklanders exercise their right to vote. The safety and wellbeing of our community members and visitors are paramount. OPD has increased staffing and will facilitate safe places and spaces for peaceful gatherings. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/g1SULVgCAN— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 4, 2020
10:30 p.m.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren wins reelection
Democrat Zoe Lofgren has won reelection in the California's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press is reporting. Lofgren represents cities in the Silicon Valley.
Rep. John Garamendi wins reelection
Democrat John Garamendi has been reelected to Congress in California's 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Solano County, according to the Associated Press.
10:25 p.m.
Prop 23 will be rejected, the Associated Press projects
California voters have rejected a ballot measure to require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of California's 600 dialysis clinics, AP reports. With more than 10 million votes tallied Tuesday, Proposition 23 had just 36% of votes. It is the second measure seeking to regulate dialysis clinics placed on the ballot in recent years by unions that represent health care workers and drew more than $110 million in spending. Read more here.
10:20 p.m.
Pres. Trump projected winner in Montana, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Montana.
10:15 p.m.
Donald Trump projected winner in battleground state of Texas, ABC News reports.
Based on the exit poll and our analysis of the vote so far, ABC News projects President Donald Trump will win Texas, his third projected victory in a battleground state. The remaining battleground territories are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
10:13 p.m.
Joe Biden projected winner in Rhode Island, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Rhode Island.
9:53 p.m.
Pres. Trump projected winner in Iowa, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Iowa.
9:45 p.m.
Biden delivers remarks in Delaware
Joe Biden asked his supporters to "keep the faith" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.
9:40 p.m.
Donald Trump projected winner in battleground state of Florida, ABC News reports.
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in the battleground state of Florida.
9:38 p.m.
U.S. Representative Barbara Lee has been projected the winner in California's 13th Congressional District, with 91% of the vote, according to latest polling numbers.
9:13 p.m.
Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
9:06 p.m.
Former VP Joe Biden projected winner in Virginia, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Joe Biden is the winner Virginia.
9:02 p.m.
Pres. Trump projected winner in battleground state of Ohio, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in the battleground state of Ohio with 18 electoral votes.
9 p.m.
Democrat Mike Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
8:58 p.m.
Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
8:52 p.m.
Democrat Jackie Speier wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
8:42 p.m.
Trump projected winner in Idaho, Joe Biden projected winner in New Mexico, ABC News reports.
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in Idao and Joe Biden New Mexico.
8 p.m.
Pelosi addresses reporters as Democrats retain control of House of Representatives
On Election night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters, giving praise for "retaining our Democratic House majority."
She said this race is all about healthcare, "This was 'vote your health,'" a need she says was amplified by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our purpose of this race was to win so that we could protect the Affordable Care Act, and that we could crush this virus."
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi on Democrats retaining control of House
8 p.m.
Joe Biden projected to win California, Oregon, Washington and Trump to win Mississippi, ABC News reports
Based on the exit poll and our analysis of the vote so far, ABC News projects former Vice President Joe Biden will win California, Oregon and Washington and Pres. Trump to win Mississippi.
7:54 p.m.
Trump projected winner in Wyoming, Joe Biden projected winner in Ilinois ABC News reports.
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Wyoming and Joe Biden in Illinois.
7:50 p.m.
ABC News projects that Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives
7:30 p.m.
Trump projected winner in Louisiana and Nebraska, Biden projected winner in New Hampshire, ABC News reports.
ABC News projects Trump will win the state of Nebraska. Because this state allocates electoral votes based on both the statewide result and the results in Congressional Districts, the electoral votes are not allocated all at once. Right now we can allocate 3 electoral votes in Nebraska to Trump.
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in Louisiana and Joe Biden in New Hampshire
7 p.m.
Delaware's Sarah McBride elected as country's first transgender state senator
Democrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in. McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open following the retirement of the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history. Read more here.
6:50 p.m.
Democrats will pick up a Senate seat in Colorado, ABC News projects
ABC News projects that Democrats will pick up a Senate seat in Colorado as Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor, defeats GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.
6:25 p.m.
Trump projected winner in Alabama and North Dakota, South CarolinaABC News reports.
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina.
6:22 p.m.
Biden projected winner in Colorado, ABC News reports.
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Former VP Joe Biden will win in Colorado.
6:07 p.m.
Pres. Trump projected winner in South Dakota, Biden projected winner in Connecticut, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in South Dakota and Biden in Connecticut,
6 p.m.
Biden projected winner in New York, ABC News reports.
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Former VP Joe Biden will win in New York.
5:54 p.m.
Pres. Trump projected winner in Arkansas, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Arkansas.
5:25 p.m.
Record turnout of voters in Santa Clara County
More than 700,000 ballots were already cast in Santa Clara County this morning. ABC7 News Reporter Chris Nguyen says there has been a steady stream of people showing up at the county registrar's office to vote.
5:15 p.m.
Pres. Trump projected winner in Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, ABC News reports
Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Tennessee, Virginia and Indiana.
5 p.m.
Joe Biden projected to win in Delaware and New Jersey, ABC News reports
Based on the exit poll, ABC News projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey and Pres. Trump will win Oklahoma.
4:50 p.m.
Joe Biden projected winner in Vermont, Pres. Trump projected winner in Kentucky, ABC News reports
Based on the exit poll, ABC News projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Vermont and President Donald Trump will win Kentucky.
3:30 p.m.
Bayfair Center in San Leandro closing early amid looting threats
Bayfair Center in San Leandro will close earlier than usual on Tuesday due to threats about looting planned this evening, police said. Anyone who lives in the area and is planning to vote locally should do so as early as possible to avoid any traffic impacts around Bayfair mall, police said.
11 a.m.
Officials say elections running smoothly so far at Bay Area polls
Elections officials say so far, so good at the polls Tuesday, as Election Day 2020 has launched smoothly in the Bay Area's nine counties. By 11 a.m., counties reported few lines and no real problems at polling places.
Santa Clara County on pace to break 2008 voter participation record
As of Tuesday morning, 661,000 mail-in ballots have already been received by mail or collected from country drop-off boxes and another 25,000 votes have been cast at Vote Centers, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. Get the full story here.
9:50 a.m.
Gov. Newsom to attend Election Day phone bank event in SF
California Governor Gavin Newsom and several Democratic leaders will attend an Election Day phone bank event in San Francisco today. The elected leaders are making a final push for Joe Biden in a phone, text and letter campaign aimed at swing state voters. Newsom will be joined by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Jackie Speier, SF Mayor London Breed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, State Sen. Scott Wiener, and Assemblyman David Chiu. The event is scheduled to take place 10:30 a.m. at Manny's in the city's Mission District.
7 a.m.
Polls officially open in Bay Area
Polls have officially opened in California and across the Bay Area. If you haven't cast your ballot yet, here's what you need to know about in-person voting.
ELECTORAL MAP: How Pres. Trump, Biden could win the 2020 presidential election
5:15 a.m.
Bay Area businesses prepare for unrest as Election Day arrives
With all the uncertainty about how Election Day will turn out, some businesses in the Bay Area are preparing for the possibility of protests. In Walnut Creek, several businesses have boarded up their windows on Broadway Plaza. Police said they don't have any information about planned protests or unrest. The stores will be open today, but several will close early.
Businesses are boarded up in Walnut Creek on this Election Day. This is the Neiman Marcus, which you can’t even recognize. The store is closing early today. pic.twitter.com/pUwdGhgomH— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 3, 2020
Click here for the latest live elections results
VIDEO: When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIVE RESULTS: A look at battleground states, CA, Bay Area
- Live running updates on presidential election, CA, Bay Area
- How many electoral votes does each state have?
- These are the paths to victory for Biden and Trump
- Here's how presidential transition process works after an election
- When will we know who won? Here's what could and what won't happen
- How many electoral votes does each state have?
- Will loser of the 2020 presidential election accept the result and concede?
- CA propositions: Election results for the 2020 ballot measures
- 2020 CA election results by county, propositions, electoral college votes
- Map shows biggest Trump, Biden donors in SF Bay Area
- Map: These Bay Area precincts voted for Donald Trump in 2016
- Here's the last day to mail in your ballot in California
- What is voter suppression?
- Here's where Joe Biden stands on key 2020 issues
- Here's where Donald Trump stands on key 2020 issues
- Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots
- How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means