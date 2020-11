WATCH NOW: Stream live election results and presidential race coverage between Trump, Biden

Nov. 4, 2020

#Election2020: As of 3:50 p.m. PST, Joe Biden has 253 electoral votes, while President Trump has 214, according to @ABC News projections. https://t.co/gFzsdW4uZD pic.twitter.com/rusNuf71IQ — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 4, 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

As Oaklanders exercise their right to vote. The safety and wellbeing of our community members and visitors are paramount. OPD has increased staffing and will facilitate safe places and spaces for peaceful gatherings. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/g1SULVgCAN — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 4, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos At 12:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, Joe Biden asked his supporters to "keep the faith" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC News has projected that Democrats will retain control of the House of Representatives. At 11 p.m. ET on Election Day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed reporters.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 News' Chris Nguyen says there has been a steady stream of people going to the county registrar office to vote in San Jose.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas breaks down the paths to victory for President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Businesses are boarded up in Walnut Creek on this Election Day. This is the Neiman Marcus, which you can’t even recognize. The store is closing early today. pic.twitter.com/pUwdGhgomH — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 3, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos When will we know who wins the 2020 election and becomes the next president? It could take days or weeks, depending on how quickly ballots are being counted in a few key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The presidential election is coming down to a select few states as workers continue to count thousand of votes. Get live updates on the election as well as California and Bay Area campaigns below.Get the latest updates on the 2020 presidential election as well as California and Bay Area campaigns and the polls below.Georgia and Arizona are still too close to call. Despite President Trump's lawsuit in Georgia to stop the counting, the tallying continues on the approximately 107,751 ballots remaining, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump's lead has since gone down to 38,126. In Arizona, Trump took the latest wave of ballots counted 59-41%.He needs to do better than 60% to overtake Biden in the next wave, with 330,000 left in Maricopa County.More than 100,000 ballots from the Nov. 3 General Election have been tallied by the Marin County Elections Department, with approximately 52,000 yet to be counted, according to Alameda County officials. Elections staff has until Dec. 3 to finish the task and certify the election. Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 20 will be processed and counted.President Donald Trump's campaign and the Georgia Republican Party have filed a lawsuit against the Chatham County Board of Elections asking a judge to order the county to secure and account for ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day. State party Chairman David Shafer said in a statement Wednesday night that they planned to sue in a dozen counties.In an effort to address economic disparity laid bare by the coronavirus pandemic, San Francisco voters overwhelmingly approved several tax measures targeting property owners and big businesses with CEOs paid far higher than their average workers, according to the Associated Press.Under the new law, any company whose top executive earns 100 times more than their average worker will pay an extra 0.1% surcharge on its annual business tax payment. If a CEO makes 200 times more than the average employee, the surcharge increases to 0.2%; 300 times gets a 0.3% surcharge and so on.Voters also agreed to sweeping business tax changes that will lead to a higher tax rate for many tech companies, and a higher transfer tax on property sales valued between $10 million and $25 million.The results "show that San Franciscans are concerned about growing economic inequality,'' city Supervisor Matt Haney, the author of the measure titled the "Overpaid Executive Tax,'' said Wednesday. "The very wealthy are gaining more and more. They've gotten much richer during the pandemic, while everyone else has remained stagnant.''Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Joe Biden is the winner in the battleground state of Michigan. It's the third state President Donald Trump carried in 2016 that the former vice president has flipped, narrowing Trump's path to reelection.California is sticking with its traditional cash bail system, rejecting a nation-leading move to rely instead on risk assessments to decide which suspects should remain jailed awaiting trial. With more than 11 million votes counted, Proposition 25 had just 45% support. See all the latest California proposition results here Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered remarks from Wilmington, Delaware : "I'm not here to declare that we've won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners." The former vice president is also calling for unity in the nation: "Once this election is finalized and behind us, it'll be time for us to do what we've always done as Americans: to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us...to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation."The Trump campaign announced a lawsuit to stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, charging "Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and dilute Republican votes."Former Vice President Joe Biden is the apparent winner of Wisconsin but with a razor-thin lead, ABC News reports.President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan. The latest counts gives Trump's Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties," and the campaign filed suit in Michigan to halt counting of ballots because it contended it wasn't given "meaningful access" to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process. Get the latest here Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning held a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, a state no Republican presidential candidate has won since 2004 but that has remained a highly contested battleground. Here's the latest California voters have rejected an attempt to reinstate affirmative action programs in public hiring, contracting and college admissions, keeping a 1996 ban on the government granting preferential treatment based on race and gender. Get more proposition results here California voters have approved a measure to expand a digital privacy law that was passed two years ago. Proposition 24 includes provisions to triple the fines for companies that violate kids' privacy and will create a dedicated state agency to enforce the law that was passed in 2018. Get more proposition results here Presidential candidate Joe Biden has officially won the most votes of any presidential candidate. Biden currently has more than 69,500,000 votes, breaking former President Barack Obama's record of 69,498,516 total votes in 2008, according to the Federal Elections Commission. This does not mean he's won the presidential election -- ABC News has not yet projected a winner.President Donald Trump's legal team is exploring what their options could be for any potential court battles as a senior source tells ABC News "all legal options are on the table in battleground states." Get the latest here Measure RR, a Caltrain funding measure that on the ballot for voters in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, is ahead in votes but still too close to call Wednesday morning. With 75% of precincts reporting, the measure has 70% of the vote. The sales tax needs to secure two-thirds or more of the final vote to pass. More details here As of 6 a.m. PT, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have paths to victory, depending on how the remaining battleground states are called.The pivotal states that are still too close to call are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. We've charted out the most likely ways Biden and Trump could win here A Biden official said this morning that the 2020 race is "moving to a conclusion -- and moving to a conclusion in our favor."Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said it's still "way too early" to know which presidential candidate will win the 20 electoral votes up for grabs in the Keystone State. "There's still a lot of vote left," Shapiro told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos in an interview Wednesday on "Good Morning America." With 75% of expected vote reporting, ABC News projects Trump currently has the lead in Pennsylvania with 55% while Biden has 44%.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said election officials in her state were counting ballots through the night and they're not done yet. "Hundreds of thousands of ballots in our largest jurisdictions are still being counted, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Warren & Sterling Heights," Benson wrote on her official Twitter account Wednesday morning. "Every vote will count."Nevada's elections division announced Wednesday morning that no more results will be released until Thursday at 9 a.m. PT. The division said in-person early votes, in-person Election Day votes and mail-in ballots through Nov. 2 have all been counted so far. That means mail-in ballots received on Election Day, any mail-in ballots that will be received over the next week and provisional ballots have not yet been counted. Stock markets and U.S. futures are volatile as the world awaited results of tight races in battleground states that will determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win in Hawaii. President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. ABC News has not declared a winner in the presidential race.Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process "a major fraud on our nation." But there's no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.App-based drivers will remain classified as independent contractors after the passage of Proposition 22, which exempts companies like Uber and Lyft from Assembly Bill 5 that requires such workers to treated as employees, the Associated Press reports. California drivers who supported the measure said they enjoy the freedom of being independent contractors who can set their own hours.Proposition 21, a ballot measure that seeks to overhaul rent control in California has failed, according to Associated Press projections. Prop 21 would have allowed local governments to put rent control in place for all kinds of housing, including single family homes, condos and townhomes. Read more here. California voters have decisively passed a ballot measure restoring the right to vote for felons on parole, according to the Associated Press. The proposition amends the state Constitution to allow those on parole for a felony conviction to vote in elections. Read more here. Voters have rejected California Proposition 20, which aimed to reclassify certain crimes and expand mandatory DNA collection, according to Associated Press projections. So far, 63% of California voters have opposed the proposition, with 65% of precincts partially reporting as of 10:50 pm Tuesday. Read more here. Democrat Eric Swalwell wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 15th Congressional District, the Associated Press is reporting.The Oakland Police Department tweeted Tuesday night it will be increasing staffing and will facilitate safe places for peaceful gatherings.Democrat Zoe Lofgren has won reelection in the California's 19th Congressional District, the Associated Press is reporting. Lofgren represents cities in the Silicon Valley.Democrat John Garamendi has been reelected to Congress in California's 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Solano County, according to the Associated Press.California voters have rejected a ballot measure to require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of California's 600 dialysis clinics, AP reports. With more than 10 million votes tallied Tuesday, Proposition 23 had just 36% of votes. It is the second measure seeking to regulate dialysis clinics placed on the ballot in recent years by unions that represent health care workers and drew more than $110 million in spending. Read more here. Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Montana.Based on the exit poll and our analysis of the vote so far, ABC News projects President Donald Trump will win Texas, his third projected victory in a battleground state. The remaining battleground territories are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Rhode Island.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Iowa.Joe Biden asked his supporters to "keep the faith" as the counting goes on in the drawn-out U.S. presidential election.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in the battleground state of Florida.U.S. Representative Barbara Lee has been projected the winner in California's 13th Congressional District, with 91% of the vote, according to latest polling numbers. Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Joe Biden is the winner Virginia.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in the battleground state of Ohio with 18 electoral votes.Democrat Mike Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 5th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 2nd Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.Democrat Jackie Speier wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in Idao and Joe Biden New Mexico.On Election night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters, giving praise for "retaining our Democratic House majority."She said this race is all about healthcare, "This was 'vote your health,'" a need she says was amplified by the coronavirus pandemic."Our purpose of this race was to win so that we could protect the Affordable Care Act, and that we could crush this virus."Based on the exit poll and our analysis of the vote so far, ABC News projects former Vice President Joe Biden will win California, Oregon and Washington and Pres. Trump to win Mississippi.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Wyoming and Joe Biden in Illinois.ABC News projects Trump will win the state of Nebraska. Because this state allocates electoral votes based on both the statewide result and the results in Congressional Districts, the electoral votes are not allocated all at once. Right now we can allocate 3 electoral votes in Nebraska to Trump.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump is the winner in Louisiana and Joe Biden in New HampshireDemocrat Sarah McBride won a state Senate race on Tuesday in Delaware, and would become the first openly transgender state senator in the country when sworn in. McBride defeated Republican Steve Washington to win the seat that became open following the retirement of the longest-serving legislator in Delaware history. Read more here. ABC News projects that Democrats will pick up a Senate seat in Colorado as Democrat John Hickenlooper, a former governor, defeats GOP Sen. Cory Gardner.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Former VP Joe Biden will win in Colorado.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in South Dakota and Biden in Connecticut,6 p.m.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that Former VP Joe Biden will win in New York.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Arkansas.More than 700,000 ballots were already cast in Santa Clara County this morning. ABC7 News Reporter Chris Nguyen says there has been a steady stream of people showing up at the county registrar's office to vote.Based on our exit poll, ABC News projects that President Donald Trump will win in Tennessee, Virginia and Indiana.Based on the exit poll, ABC News projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey and Pres. Trump will win Oklahoma.Based on the exit poll, ABC News projects that former Vice President Joe Biden will win Vermont and President Donald Trump will win Kentucky.Bayfair Center in San Leandro will close earlier than usual on Tuesday due to threats about looting planned this evening, police said. Anyone who lives in the area and is planning to vote locally should do so as early as possible to avoid any traffic impacts around Bayfair mall, police said.Officials say elections running smoothly so far at Bay Area pollsElections officials say so far, so good at the polls Tuesday, as Election Day 2020 has launched smoothly in the Bay Area's nine counties. By 11 a.m., counties reported few lines and no real problems at polling places.As of Tuesday morning, 661,000 mail-in ballots have already been received by mail or collected from country drop-off boxes and another 25,000 votes have been cast at Vote Centers, according to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office. Get the full story here. California Governor Gavin Newsom and several Democratic leaders will attend an Election Day phone bank event in San Francisco today. The elected leaders are making a final push for Joe Biden in a phone, text and letter campaign aimed at swing state voters. Newsom will be joined by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Jackie Speier, SF Mayor London Breed, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, State Sen. Scott Wiener, and Assemblyman David Chiu. The event is scheduled to take place 10:30 a.m. at Manny's in the city's Mission District.Polls have officially opened in California and across the Bay Area. If you haven't cast your ballot yet, here's what you need to know about in-person voting.With all the uncertainty about how Election Day will turn out, some businesses in the Bay Area are preparing for the possibility of protests. In Walnut Creek, several businesses have boarded up their windows on Broadway Plaza. Police said they don't have any information about planned protests or unrest. The stores will be open today, but several will close early.