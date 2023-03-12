Angela Bassett heads into Oscar Sunday as supporting actress favorite

'It's the journey you must enjoy.' Oscar nominee Angela Bassett has reigned over this awards season, earning a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe and an NAACP Image Award for her role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Her Oscar nomination for the role of Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is Marvel's first in an acting category

LOS ANGELES -- It's been 29 years since Angela Bassett's last Oscar nomination, for playing Tina Turner in "What's Love Got to Do With It," and though her nomination for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was widely expected, it still had a profound effect on her.

"I'm literally sitting here holding my head, and holding my heart," she told the Associated Press nomination morning. "I'm excited, I'm grateful, I'm nervous. I'm going to have to start journaling."

She remains a frontrunner in the category hours before the Oscars ceremony, set to begin at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

As Queen Ramonda, Bassett played the mother of Chadwick Boseman's T'challa -- a performance that made history as her Oscar nomination is Marvel's first in an acting category.

Bassett said her character "is reflective of what mothers have been doing forever, and also a representation of what Black mothers have been doing -- holding families together. Holding memories, holding wisdom... That's what she is attempting to do in spite of the trauma she has experienced herself."

And her late co-star has never left her mind.

"This moment has been so special, it's been a highlight of my career," she said. "He definitely kicked it off."

Earlier this year, she won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress. She's also become a viral meme thanks to Ariana DeBose proclaiming that "Angela Bassett did the thing!" in a BAFTA performance. Bassett also recently took home the NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year.

For Bassett, all the love and support she's been feeling is hard to put into words.

"You wish every single one of us could experience it, should experience it," she told On The Red Carpet. "Because we all have something to contribute. But yeah, it's meant the world."

