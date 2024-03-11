Here's why stars wore red pins at 2024 Oscars

Several attendees, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, wore pins on the red carpet.

LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities wore red pins on the red carpet for the 96th Academy Awards in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Several attendees, including Billie Eilish and Finneas, best song nominees for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie," wore pins for Gaza. Ava DuVernay and Ramy Youssef were also among those wearing pins.

The pins were handed out by a group called Artists4Ceasefire.

Nearby the Oscars at the Cinerama Dome, demonstrators have lined the streets to protest and call for a cease-fire in Los Angeles.

The Oscars, kicking off on ABC at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, are springing forward an hour earlier than usual due to daylight saving time. But aside from the time shift, this year's show is going for many tried-and-true Academy Awards traditions. Jimmy Kimmel is back as host. Past winners are flocking back as presenters. And a big studio epic is poised for a major awards haul.

