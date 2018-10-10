21 guns, thousands of pot plants recovered in Santa Clara Co. bust

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --There was a big bust in Santa Clara County on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office's Marijuana Education Team executed a search warrant at Dougherty and Miramonte Avenue near Morgan Hill.
SKY7 was over the area around 11:30 a.m.
A dozen people were reportedly detained. Officials also recovered nearly two dozen guns and thousands of marijuana plants.
