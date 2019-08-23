22 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento

Police and firefighters in Sacramento are responding to a derailment involving the city's light rail train. (KOVR)

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Police and firefighters in Sacramento are responding to a derailment involving the city's light rail train.

Early reports say it's a multi-casualty incident-- 22 people are injured, two of them moderately.

This happened at Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue-- that's in northeast Sacramento.

Service is disrupted in the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
