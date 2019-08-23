22 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Police and firefighters in Sacramento are responding to a derailment involving the city's light rail train.
Early reports say it's a multi-casualty incident-- 22 people are injured, two of them moderately.
This happened at Roseville Road and Marconi Avenue-- that's in northeast Sacramento.
Service is disrupted in the area.
