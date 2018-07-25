245-acre Clayton fire destroys 1 residence, evacuations ordered

Lots of horse trailers stuck in traffic trying to pull into Clayton to rescue animals stuck in the evacuation zone pic.twitter.com/gHqvUfA178 — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) July 26, 2018

2 alarm fire marsh creek rd Clayton threatening homes #abc7news pic.twitter.com/H3TLvb1mo2 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018

101 degrees and steady west wind fueling fire in Clayton #abc7news pic.twitter.com/cgRO5QT5LG — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018

Parade of fire engines going into this smoky blaze that’s already burning one home SE of Clayton #abc7news pic.twitter.com/zogQUoE0ec — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) July 25, 2018

A major road in unincorporated Contra Costa County is closed this evening because of a wildfire in the area, California Highway Patrol officials said.As of 6:25 p.m., Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road was closed because of the Marsh Fire, which has burned 225 acres. The fire is zero percent contained, Cal Fire officials said.More evacuations have been ordered because of the fire, which started this afternoon south of Clayton, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.Immediate evacuations have been ordered for Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road. Sheriff's officials said to leave by way of Morgan Territory Road toward Clayton or Deer Valley Road toward Brentwood.Immediate evacuations had already been ordered in the area Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive.Residents are advised to leave the areas by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.At least one home and two outbuildings have been destroyed.The fire has been burning east of Mt. Diablo in the Marsh Creek Springs area of Contra Costa County near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon Way, according to Cal Fire.